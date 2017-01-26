× Airing Airline Grievances

The travel company Expedia launched its third annual survey to find out what really annoys people on planes.

The top airline aggravations include rear-seat kickers, inattentive parents, and aromatic passengers (those people wearing too much cologne).

So to find out how to make the friendly skies a bit more bearable despite the airplane annoyances, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up an etiquette expert.

John Mellon, Ph.D., who is also known as “Dr. John Etiquette” offered advice on how to cope with those sky high frustrations.

To read the entire survey from Expedia, click here!

Closer to home, “Dr. John Etiquette” conducted his own “unscientific survey” with people’s beefs on planes.

Airplane Etiquette Concerns Survey Results from individuals who fly often conduct by Dr. John Etiquette, January 2017

Stephanie – Individuals wearing headphones in your row and the other row passengers can hear every note and word. Marianne – Immediately upon landing individuals rushing to remove their luggage from the overhead compartment and their butt end up in a seating passengers face. Steve – Individuals seating beyond a passenger and using the new airplane seat wedge not allowing the passenger in front of them to recline their seat. Don – Would like to see parents pay more attention to their children on a flight. For instance, it is very frustrating when a small child in the seat behind you continues to kick the back of your seat without any reprimand from their parents. Marie – That people follow the carry-on baggage restrictions. I have seen people come on board with more than two bags. This means that the unfortunate passengers who board in the last few sections often do not have any place to put their carry on. I was once in a middle seat and the gentleman next to me on the aisle had already placed his third bag under the seat in front of me. When I politely requested that he remove the bag so that I could place my purse under the seat he became very annoyed. Ernie – This issue is gaining great traction internationally as the cost of flying comes down ad invites many “new” travelers to experience flying.

For more information on “Dr. John Etiquette,” you can contact him at drjohnetiquette@gmail.com or call him at 570-899-1861.