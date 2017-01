× Woman Struck by Pickup in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — A woman is expected to be OK after she was struck by a pickup truck in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say the woman was struck by a pickup truck around 10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and East Northampton Street.

The driver stopped.

There no word what led to the accident in Wilkes-Barre.