Union Reacts to Federal Hiring Freeze

PLAINS TOWNSHIP — One of the executive orders President Donald Trump signed earlier is already facing some backlash.

The federal hiring freeze may affect thousands of government workers across the country, including folks in Luzerne County.

One of those places that would be affected by the hiring freeze is the Social Security Administration. Union leaders say a freeze may delay benefits to seniors and folks with disabilities.

With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to begin an immediate federal hiring freeze. One of those places affected would be the Social Security Administration in Plains Township.

The call center takes questions and does wage and benefit reporting for people on Social Security across the country.

“A hiring freeze would mean longer lines at the security office, longer waits on disability claims which many veterans and civilians who veterans particularly ones that have been hurt in the line of duty and civilians in general,” said union president John Walton.

The hiring freeze would mean workers who retire or leave would not be replaced. That could give people working with Social Security more responsibilities. Walton tells Newswatch 16 it could also affect those who are on disability and Social Security.

“Our main concern is the general public that we serve, the heartbeat of our existence here is to take care of the general public,” said Walton.

People like Bob Kachurak of Edwardsville depend on receiving Social Security benefits.

“My Social Security check’s for my health care so if I had to wait longer for my check, my bills wouldn’t get paid. I would be a little worried,” Kachurak said.

Still others are fine with the federal hiring freeze, saying change is not always a bad thing.

“Maybe there is a few more that have to go. Life is simple. You can’t put all these people on the public dollar and expect the government to balance the budget,” said Tom O’Leary of Kingston.

The American Federation of Government Employees union is looking to work with Congressmen Matt Cartwright and Lou Barletta to make sure folks still receive the best service when it comes to their benefits.