JESSUP -- Traffic was tied up for a time in one community in Lackawanna County Wednesday night.

A giant turbine was hauled through the streets of Jessup.

The turbine arrived in Jessup by train the day before.

Crews used a trailer to transport the turbine to the site where a natural gas-fueled energy plant is being built by Invenergy.

The trailer moved at a snail's pace--less than three miles per hour--to the plant where the turbine will be installed.