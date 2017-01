× Tractor Trailer Crash Slows Interstate 80 in the Poconos

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A tractor trailer rollover has part of Interstate 80 down to one lane in Monroe County.

The wreck is in the eastbound lanes near the Marshalls Creek exit, just a couple miles from the Pennsylvania/New Jersey border.

The driver of the rig was taken to a hospital.

The lane will remain closed while crews clean up spilled diesel fuel.

