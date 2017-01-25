This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Bald Eagle Migration

Posted 10:18 am, January 25, 2017, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to the Delaware river to experience the annual bald eagle migration with field staff member Rick Koval.  We'll give you some tips on where to find them and some etiquette guidelines you should follow when viewing the eagles.  Plus we'll take you to the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center to take a look at a couple of their albino residents.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

