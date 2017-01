Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A special investigator cannot find any evidence of wrongdoing by the warden of the Lackawanna County prison.

Warden Tim Betti is one of about 50 people named in a lawsuit alleging abuse and a cover-up by prison employees.

A separate investigation by the state attorney general's office is looking into allegations of sexual abuse against inmates in the prison.

Six corrections officers have been on paid leave since this summer.