Southern Columbia wrestling

Posted 7:22 pm, January 25, 2017, by

Southern Columbia has some goods wrestlers banged up like Andrew Bell, Kent Lane, and Gaige Garcia, but cousins Jaret and Todd Lane are doing very well with a month to go in the season.

