School Closes Curtain on Production of ‘Avenue Q’

DANVILLE -- A school in Montour County has closed the curtains on a musical before the production even opened. The district says the reason is because the show is not suitable for all ages.

The cast list was out. Johanna Kratzer and her friends were already practicing for their performance of the school edition of "Avenue Q" at Danville Area High School.

"I was going to do it. I was going to help out with crew here and there," said Johanna Kratzer.

The Tony award-winning musical set in New York City tells the story of a recent college graduate and the people he meets where he lives on Avenue Q.

"It's got all of these people that are a little more than meets the eye,” said Kratzer.

"It's a little bit risqué. It's definitely adult themed, yes,” said Mike Trelease.

"There are still some things in the 'Avenue Q' school edition. I think PG-13 is the best way to describe it,” said Principal Chris Johns.

That's why Danville Area school administrators decided to cancel the performance.

"It's disappointing. It really is," said Kratzer.

Principal Chris Johns tells Newswatch 16 the former drama club adviser chose the show and cast it before getting approval from administration.

"Just didn't feel that the show was appropriate at this time for students of all ages, an audience of all ages," said Johns.

The school district is in the midst of a $14 million project which includes a new auditorium. It's part of the reason why they want to produce a show that everyone wants to see.

"I think it would have been alright if parents were willing to explain some of the concepts to the children in the musical,” said Kratzer.

"Everything in the show is what happens in the world outside of a public school. It's a production we would consider in the future, I say at this time,” said Johns.

Administrators say because the school chose to cancel the performance of "Avenue Q," the drama club adviser quit. Danville Area High School still plans to stage a musical in April. Administrators hope to decide on one with the help of the students by the end of this week.