Prayers Offered for Christian Unity

Posted 3:08 pm, January 25, 2017, by
Clergy and representatives from various Christian traditions and ecumenical agencies were present at the prayer service.

SCRANTON — The Diocese of Scranton held a special prayer service Wednesday at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton.

It was the Diocese of Scranton’s way of recognizing the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity observed by all Catholics.

This year, the prayer for unity among all Christians falls around the 500th anniversary of the beginning of the Lutheran Reformation.

Music was provided by the students from St. Clare/St. Paul School in Scranton.

