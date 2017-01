× Man Hit by Pickup Truck in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG — A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a pick-up truck in Stroudsburg.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver tells Newswatch 16 he was turning left from Seventh Street onto Main Street and said the next thing he saw was a hat go flying.

There’s no word on the condition of the man who was hit.

Police are still investigating.

Part of Main Street in Stroudsburg near 7th St. is blocked off after a pedestrian was hit. Use alternate route if possible. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/lzVuZYv9qu — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) January 25, 2017