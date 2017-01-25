× Jail Term for Luzerne County Robberies

WILKES-BARRE — A woman was sentenced to jail time in Luzerne County for her role in two robberies.

Deborah Davis of Plains Township was sentenced Tuesday to serve up to 23 months in the Luzerne County jail and pay $1,700 in restitution, according to a clerk of courts.

Davis had pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring with Dalton Plath, 19, of Larksville to rob two businesses, including the American Legion Post at on Carey Street in Plains Township in October 2015.

Plath entered the business, grabbed a bartender from behind and made off with two bags of money she removed from a safe.

Davis also admitted involvement in the robbery of KJ’s Pickle Barrel on Main Street in Edwardsville.