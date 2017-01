Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family and friends are mourning the sudden loss of a teacher from North Carolina who has his roots in Lackawanna County.

Officials say James Pietrowski collapsed at school on Tuesday and died at the hospital.

Authorities haven't said what caused his death.

The 27-year-old taught math and science in Fayetteville for the last two years.

Pietrowski was a standout football player at Riverside High School in Taylor.