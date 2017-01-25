× Fleeing The Flu

It’s the time of year when people come down with the flu. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with medical experts at Pocono Medical Center on Wednesday for suggestions to help you battle the bug this season. Doctors say the flu season in our area hasn’t even peaked yet. They offered tips on everything from what to do to minimize the flu virus in your home and explained if it’s too late to get a flu shot.

For more information on the flu season for 2017, head here for more stats and facts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).