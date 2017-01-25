Experience Leading the Way for Minersville Girls Basketball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've been to Minersville before. No awards yet this year. But today, The Battlin' Miners are just as good. 17-0, ranked first in our Super 16 Countdown again.

"We always say that with every class, we have new expectations," Head Coach Jared Homa said. "Every year, everything changes for us, but with this particular group, they've been together for so long we were just able to just keep on building and building and building on what they've done in the past."

This is a senior-led team. Emily Mealey, Adrienne Kroznuskie and all-state guard Abby Schoffstall, and if those names sound familiar, that's because this team brings back every single player from a season ago.

"We've technically been the seniors since our sophomore year," Kroznuskie said. "So, we had people looking up to us as sophomores. So we've grown over the years and we've been able to pick up for leadership abilities. So we factor that on to the court."

All that experience is paying off for the Battlin' Miners. Over the last three, plus seasons this group of six seniors is 97-6.

"It's really not something that we set out to do, but to come in here and just accumulate a bunch of wins each year, it's an awesome feeling," Schoffstall said.

But despite all the success, they're still hungry.

"Those wins aren't really what we're looking for," Schoffstall added. "We're looking for the big one at the end. So those little wins hopefully just help us for the big win that we want to get at the end."

"The past three years we've been beaten in states. So, it's been kind of upsetting," Kroznuskie shared. "But this year, we're determined. We're ready. We are playing every game, every minute of every game. So, we're definitely ready and we want to win it all."