Mid Valley met Dunmore in Lackawanna League HS basketball. The Spartans prevailed by a 52-49 score. R.J. Gouldsbury lead the way with 18 points for Mid Valley.
Dunmore vs Mid Valley boys basketball
-
Mid Valley vs Dunmore preps
-
Abington Heights vs Dunmore boys basketball
-
Holy Cross vs Dunmore
-
Dunmore vs Mid Valley football preps
-
Mid Valley Girls Tops Valley View 45-29
-
-
Mid Valley Boys Top Valley View 58-39
-
Mid Valley vs Dunmore
-
Mid Valley Boys Beat West Scranton 52-46
-
Meyers Boys Handle Mid Valley 58-38
-
Mid Valley vs Carbondale boys basketball
-
-
Dunmore Football
-
Mid Valley vs Dunmore
-
High School Football Schedule for 11/4/2016