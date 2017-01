Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP -- A man is facing homicide charges following a deadly crash in Monroe County.

Police say Dwyane Miley was driving under the influence when his car hit a boulder on Cherry Lane Church Road near Tannersville back in 2015.

His passenger, Nathan Gore, 24, of Brooklyn, New York, died in the wreck.

Miley is now facing homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault by vehicle, and other DUI charges.