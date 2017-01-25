× Change of Address Coming for Montour County Residents

MONTOUR COUNTY — Columbia and Montour County officials plan to save millions by merging 911 centers.

But that merger means almost all homes in Montour County will need to change addresses.

The chairman of the Montour County commissioners calls it a public safety issue that needs to be taken care of soon.

A study related to the merger of the 911 systems in Columbia and Montour Counties found that during some fire and ambulance calls, the first responders could not find every address.

The study found these addresses were as much as a half mile off from the actual locations.

In some cases, street numbers are out of sequence.

As a result, most people in Montour County will have to change their street addresses to make it easier for first responders to pinpoint the location of an emergency.

A transition plan is expected to be posted on the Montour County website by the end of February.

County officials plan to contact people by mail and phone to help them get the right street number for their new addresses.

The address changes in Montour County are expected to take effect this spring.

For those who have to change their addresses, the U.S. Postal Service will recognize both current and new addresses for a year for mail delivery.

People will be able to change their driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations over to the new addresses at no cost.