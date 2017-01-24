WGN America’s ‘Outsiders’ Returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH -- The show 'Outsiders' returns January 24 for Season Two and Newswatch16's Clay LePard has a chance to catch up with the cast.

'Outsiders' is about a family who lives off the grid in the woods of rural Kentucky. Last season, you saw the Farrells living above the law as they tormented a mining company that tried to take over their land. This season, you'll learn the rogue family has some help.

Season Two of 'Outsiders' premieres Tuesday night (January 24) at 9 p.m. on our sister cable TV station WGN America.