WGN America’s ‘Outsiders’ Returns

Posted 5:49 am, January 24, 2017

PITTSBURGH -- The show 'Outsiders' returns January 24 for Season Two and Newswatch16's Clay LePard has a chance to catch up with the cast.

'Outsiders' is about a family who lives off the grid in the woods of rural Kentucky. Last season, you saw the Farrells living above the law as they tormented a mining company that tried to take over their land. This season, you'll learn the rogue family has some help.

Season Two of 'Outsiders' premieres Tuesday night (January 24) at 9 p.m. on our sister cable TV station WGN America. The show does not air on WNEP. You will need cable TV or satellite to watch it. Click here to find out where you can catch WGN's "Outsiders."

