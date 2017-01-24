Train, SUV Collide in Sunbury

SUNBURY — One man was taken to the hospital after a train and an SUV collided Tuesday afternoon in Northumberland County.

It happened at the intersection of North Third and Arch Streets in Sunbury around 3 p.m.

Police said Michael Shingara, 22, was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

No one else was in the SUV.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the Sunbury Police Department at 570-286-4587.

