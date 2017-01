× Tractor Trailer Crash Closes Part of I-80 East in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY — A part of Interstate 80 east is closed in Columbia County due to a crash.

Troopers say a tractor trailer jackknifed around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Interstate 80 east is closed between the Mifflinville exit and Nescopeck/Conyngham exit.

A detour is in place.

Officials haven’t said when Interstate 80 east in Columbia County could re-open