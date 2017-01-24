× Teen Recovering After Being Struck by Car in Jersey Shore

JERSEY SHORE — A high school senior is recovering after being hit by a car in front of his home in Lycoming County. That crash is just one of many that have happened on a stretch of road in Jersey Shore.

Nick Gower only took a few steps off his porch to show us where his brother, 18-year-old Trey Cabot was standing when he was hit by a car in Jersey Shore.

“He didn’t see the car coming and she didn’t see him,” said Nick Gower.

It happened over the weekend around 8 p.m. Saturday. The high school senior was headed to a friend’s house a few doors down on Allegheny Street when he was struck.

“There was a break in the bone and from what I was told there was a bleed on the brain,” said Trey’s brother.

“They said his name and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, that can’t be him.’ It was devastating to see him lying there,” said Brandon Ranck.

While Trey has probably crossed that road hundreds, maybe thousands of times, neighbors who saw the crash happen tell Newswatch 16 Trey didn’t look before he stepped out onto the road.

“Some people do fly, some people are cautious,” said Shelly Caster.

Police say a car parked on the side of the road may have blocked both Trey and the driver’s view of one another. According to PennDOT, in a span of about 5 years, there have been over 40 crashes on this road.

Tiadaghton Valley Regional police say the biggest factor in many of those crashes is speed.

“Speed, it’s the main thing. I mean you dub it a dangerous road but as we discussed on the phone, to say dangerous road, it’s the people, it’s the driver,” said Sgt. Brian Fioretti.

“It’s just going to keep happening if people don’t slow down and use caution,” said Ranck.

As for Trey, his family says he is recovering and will most likely need therapy.

CLICK HERE to help the Cabot family.