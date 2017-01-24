Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include a hunter killing a swan in the Poconos, school delays and dismissals, the PhotoLink Library, and a question from a viewer who's been away for a while.
Talkback 16: Swan Killed, School Delays
-
Talkback 16: Teachers Strike, Tax Increase
-
Talkback: School Taxes, Probation and Animal Abuse
-
Talkback 16: Ban on High School Football Team’s Pre-Game Prayer
-
Talkback: Taxes, Taxes and Taxes
-
Talkback 16: Vice Presidential Debate, Backyard Train
-
-
Talkback: Frein Taxes, Remembrance, and Unused Sick Days
-
Talkback 16: Pre-game Prayer, the Backyard Train, and a Drought
-
Talkback 16: Deadly Hit and Run, Demolishing Meyers, Saving the Ruby Slippers
-
Talkback 16: Teachers Strike, Getting Ready for Christmas, Trump Protests
-
Talkback 16: A Talkback Divided
-
-
Talkback 16: Election Day
-
Talkback 16: The New President
-
Talkback: Lookback 2016 #3