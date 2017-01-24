Sleet, Snow, Ice Create Morning Mess

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The higher the elevation, the worse the weather conditions were before dawn Tuesday morning.

Roads were slushy and slick throughout the Poconos and also in Susquehanna County as the snow fell, following a coating of sleet.

PennDOT trucks worked to keep up with the wintry mess and drivers tried to stay safe.

"(The roads) are absolutely horrible," said Frank Padula of Moscow. "I think I had to go like 25 miles per hour. It's pretty bad all the way down through Hamlin. All the roads are pretty slick."

"It was pretty tough," said Patrick McDonald of Waymart. "The mountain was pretty sloppy. it was slow the whole way over. I did about 35 miles per hour the whole way over the mountain."

McDonald found out pretty quickly when he got to work in Dickson City the mix of sleet, ice and snow was a little challenging to clean up.

"It's pretty heavy. It's all ice on the bottom, you have to break it up when you shovel it. It's not easy!"

There were crashes overnight. A tractor-trailer went off the road on Interstate 84 east near Newfoundland.

And after dawn, there were wrecks like this one on Route 307 near Lake Scranton, a rollover that sent the driver to the hospital.

But with daylight came improving conditions even in the higher elevations like Browndale, Wayne County where main roads were pretty good, side roads still a little slushy.

In lower elevations like the Wilkes-Barre area, most roads got better pretty quickly like here along Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard.

But it was a unique winter storm combining ice, sleet, and snow that created quite a mess and disrupted a lot of schedules.