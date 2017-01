Interstate 80 East near Tannersville exit is down to one lane after a tractor trailer rolled over. Crews working to clear it up. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/jYdnaDIgT0 — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) January 24, 2017

POCONO TOWNSHIP — A rig rolled on Interstate 80 in Monroe County slowing traffic early Tuesday.

It happened around 2 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the Tannersville exit (299).

The highway was down to one lane for most of the morning as crews had to wait for another truck to come to unload the baked goods that were on the crashed truck.

No one was hurt.