Police: Man Broke into Home, Attacked Homeowner, Stole Car

Posted 11:40 pm, January 24, 2017
THROOP — A man is facing charges after a violent home invasion and robbery in Throop.

Throop police say Ian Scott of Scranton forced his way into a home on Sanderson Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday. He then beat the homeowner, tied him up, stole multiple items, and left.

Officers say the homeowner called a friend for help, but then Scott returned and threatened the friend with a knife and then stole that person’s car.

Police say the homeowner had to be taken to the hospital.

The Throop police chief spotted the vehicle and managed to arrest Scott after a short chase.

Scott is locked up in the Lackawanna County jail on $50,000 bail.

