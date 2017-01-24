× Officers Spot Smoke, Call In Firefighters

SCRANTON — Quick action by police officers helped put out a fire in Scranton.

Two Scranton police officers spotted smoke in the back of a building on North Main Avenue while they were driving by around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

They called firefighters who were able to quickly stop the flames on a back porch of an apartment in the rear of Bill’s Sporting Goods.

No one was hurt and firefighters say the fire appears to be an accident. It’s still under investigation.