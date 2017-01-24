Officers Spot Smoke, Call In Firefighters
SCRANTON — Quick action by police officers helped put out a fire in Scranton.
Two Scranton police officers spotted smoke in the back of a building on North Main Avenue while they were driving by around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.
They called firefighters who were able to quickly stop the flames on a back porch of an apartment in the rear of Bill’s Sporting Goods.
No one was hurt and firefighters say the fire appears to be an accident. It’s still under investigation.
41.433881 -75.661567
1 Comment
motmot
were they just riding around???nothing to do???pick up a shovel and broom…going to lunch??? killing the city…
were they overweight???can’t climb anymore…or on their way to their second full time job???let’s start volunteer fire protection…