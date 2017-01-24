North Schuylkill vs Blue Mountain

Posted 10:53 pm, January 24, 2017, by

Blue Mountain, by virtue of a win of Pottsville, has a hold on first place in the Schuylkill League Division One standings.  The Eagles hosted North Schuylkill as they tried to improve to 9-0 in League play.  Blue Mountain scored the first 16 points of the game and won 63-50.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

