North Schuylkill vs Blue Mountain

Blue Mountain, by virtue of a win of Pottsville, has a hold on first place in the Schuylkill League Division One standings. The Eagles hosted North Schuylkill as they tried to improve to 9-0 in League play. Blue Mountain scored the first 16 points of the game and won 63-50.
