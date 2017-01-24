Muncy at Southern Columbia wrestling

Posted 10:50 pm, January 24, 2017, by , Updated at 10:51PM, January 24, 2017

Along with Line Mountain and Wyalusing Valley, Southern Columbia and Muncy are the best wrestling programs in District IV this season.  The 12-0 Tigers hosted the 20-2 Indians Tuesday night.  Southern won 47-20.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

