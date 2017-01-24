Man Runs into Road to Stop Rolling Car After Crash

Posted 11:42 pm, January 24, 2017, by

SCRANTON -- Police are praising a man for his quick-thinking after he witnessed a crash in Scranton, and it was all caught on video.

The video shows an SUV rear end another vehicle on Cedar Avenue. After the impact, the SUV continued to roll backward.

That's when Jeff Labrosky, of Labrosky Auto, jumps into action to stop the vehicle from hitting other traffic.

Scranton police say the vehicle would not stay in park after the crash and Labrosky was in the right place at the right time.

