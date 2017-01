× Man Killed in Wreck on Interstate 84

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP — A man from Scranton was killed in a crash near the junction of Interstates 84 and 380 in Lackawanna County.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 near Elmhurst around 12:30 p.m.

State police say Michael Gianoni, 53, of Scranton died Tuesday when his van slammed into the back of a tractor trailer and got wedged under the truck.