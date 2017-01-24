Man Facing Institutional Sexual Assault Charges

Posted 11:38 pm, January 24, 2017, by
tyler-williams-lacka-sex-assault

DICKSON CITY — A man is locked up in Lackawanna County facing institutional sexual assault and harassment charges.

Police say Tyler Williams, 19, of Covington Township told a resident at the Scranton Counseling Center’s Dickson City location to pull his pants down and then told another resident to touch his genitals.

The alleged incident happened Friday night.

The Scranton Counseling Center operates a facility for people with mental disabilities.

Williams is locked up in the Lackawanna County jail on $50,000 bail.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s