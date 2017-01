× Lottery Jackpot Winner Sold in Montour County

DANVILLE — One winning ticket for the Pennsylvania Lottery was sold in Montour County.

The jackpot-winning ticket for Monday’s Cash 5 drawing was sold at the Exxon on McCracken Road in Danville.

The ticket correctly matched all five balls drawn – 12, 14, 21, 24, 36 — to win $225,000.

Watch the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every night at 7 p.m. on WNEP-TV.