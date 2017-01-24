School Closings And Delays

Full List of 2017 Oscar Nominees

January 24, 2017
oscars

LOS ANGELES — The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.

Breaking from the tradition of a live broadcast, past Academy Award winners announced the noms in a series of recorded videos where they also shared their experiences as winners of the coveted statue.

Best Picture

“Arrival”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“La La Land”
“Hidden Figures”
“Lion”
“Manchester by the Sea”
“Hell or High Water”
“Moonlight”
“Fences”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight”
Lucas Hedges – “Manchester by the Sea”
Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”
Dev Patel – “Lion”
Michael Shannon – “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis — “Fences”
Naomie Harris — “Moonlight”
Nicole Kidman — “Lion”
Octavia Spencer — “Hidden Figures”
Michelle Williams — “Manchester by the Sea”

Cinematography

“Arrival”
“La La Land”
“Lion”
“Moonlight”
“Silence”

Documentary Feature

“Fire at Sea”
“I Am Not Your Negro”
“Life Animated”
“13”
“O.J.: Made in America”

Lead Actor

Casey Affleck — “Manchester by the Sea”
Andrew Garfield — “Hacksaw Ridge”
Ryan Gosling — “La La Land”
Viggo Mortensen — “Captain Fantastic”
Denzel Washington — “Fences”

Lead Actress

Isabelle Huppert — “Elle”
Ruth Negga — “Loving”
Natalie Portman — “Jackie”
Emma Stone — “La La Land”
Meryl Streep — “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Directing

“Arrival”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“La La Land”
“Manchester by the Sea”
“Moonlight”

Production Design

“Arrival”
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
“Hail, Caesar!”
“La La Land”
“Passengers”

Visual Effects

“Deepwater Horizon”
“Doctor Strange”
“The Jungle Book”
“Kubo and the Two Strings”
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Costume Design

“Allied”
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
“Jackie”
“La La Land”
“Florence Foster Jenkins”

