WALKER TOWNSHIP -- Flames sparked inside a candy store and restaurant in Schuylkill County.

Fire crews were called to C&C Candies and Country Store near Schuylkill Haven just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters believe the fire was electrical.

No one was hurt.

The owner tells Newswatch 16 she plans to reopen the store on Wednesday.