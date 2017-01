Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG -- It was a big night for a big reveal at East Stroudsburg University.

The university introduced its new mascot at the university's Koehler Fieldhouse Tuesday night, the ESU Warrior.

The Warrior pumped up the crowd of about 300 students, faculty, alumni and fans.

The new mascot is part of ESU's new brand identity.

Last week, the university unveiled two new logos, one for the campus and one for the athletics department.