Bus Tour to Save Obamacare Stops in Scranton

SCRANTON -- A bus tour aimed at saving Obamacare made a stop in Scranton Tuesday morning.

The "Save My Care" bus parked outside the Four Points Sheraton Hotel on Meadow Avenue.

Advocates for the non-profit organization say repealing the Affordable Care Act would negatively affect 30 million Americans.

John Konopki, a local man who helps people get insurance under the Affordable Care Act, agrees.

"I just think that there should not be a repeal without a replacement plan because not only does it affect the Affordable Care Act in that way with the marketplace insurance, but it also affects expansion of Medicaid for states that have it, which Pennsylvania does, Medicare, CHIP, and different other programs that are offered," said John Konopki, The Advocacy Alliance.

The "Save My Care" bus will be on the road making stops across the U.S. for the next six weeks.