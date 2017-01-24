Bus Tour to Save Obamacare Stops in Scranton

SCRANTON -- A bus tour aimed at saving Obamacare made a stop in Scranton Tuesday morning.
The "Save My Care" bus parked outside the Four Points Sheraton Hotel on Meadow Avenue.
Advocates for the non-profit organization say repealing the Affordable Care Act would negatively affect 30 million Americans.
John Konopki, a local man who helps people get insurance under the Affordable Care Act, agrees.
"I just think that there should not be a repeal without a replacement plan because not only does it affect the Affordable Care Act in that way with the marketplace insurance, but it also affects expansion of Medicaid for states that have it, which Pennsylvania does, Medicare, CHIP, and different other programs that are offered," said John Konopki, The Advocacy Alliance.
The "Save My Care" bus will be on the road making stops across the U.S. for the next six weeks.
4 comments
Chuck
What are they doing here. Didn’t these people hand the Presidency to Trump. Let them get what they asked for. Oh and this too.
you and or …your elderly relatives will receive the following “benefits
1. A 13.5% reduction in their SS monthly payment (See Pat Toomey)
2. A $6000 voucher to purchase their own healthcare in place of Medicare (see Paul Ryan)
3. The privitazation of SS AND rise in retirement age that isfor your benefit (See Toomey and Ryan)
4. The repeal of the ACA will HARM many people including Republicans
So you are in for a rude awakening…..
WarningFakeNews
Toomey and Ryan distanced themselves from Trump.
That’s a good thing for Trump supporters, but what the heck, if you think forcing people to keep Obamacare is a winning issue, go for it. The dems are toast.
WarningFakeNews
Sure, we need to keep the mandatory insurance that has premiums that are far beyond affordable, for the policies which have deductibles that could run almost as high as $20,000 a year for a family. What would we do without that?
Health insurance is not health care.
jacksincharge
That’ll change the minds of millions…………