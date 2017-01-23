School Closings And Delays

Video Vault 1986: Budd Dwyer Convicted of Bribery

Posted 7:37 pm, January 23, 2017, by

Thirty years ago, one of the most infamous incidents in the history of Pennsylvania politics occurred in Harrisburg.

R. Budd Dwyer, the convicted state treasurer, killed himself in the middle of a news conference--right in front of horrified reporters and news cameras.

In this edition of the Video Vault, we go back a few weeks earlier to late December of 1986.

Newswatch 16's Dan Fiorucci was in Williamsport when a federal jury found Dwyer guilty of the bribery scheme that eventually led to his suicide.

