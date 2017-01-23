× Troopers: Children Left Outside in Bad Weather While Mother, Boyfriend Slept Inside

ASHLAND — A woman faces child endangerment charges after state police say her young children were left outside while she and her boyfriend were asleep inside the home.

Troopers said they were called to a home on Walnut Street in Ashland around 4 p.m. Monday because three children were left outside in inclement weather. When they went into the home, they found the children’s mother and her boyfriend asleep.

According to state police, the mother, Carol Talanca, 35, of Ashland, and her boyfriend appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and didn’t what time or what day it was.

Police charged Talanca with reckless endangerment and child endangerment.

Her three girls, ages 10, 7, and 7, were placed into the custody of Schuylkill County Children and Youth.