Police: Man Tried to Abduct Girl Walking to Bus Stop

WILKES-BARRE — Police in Wilkes-Barre say a man tried to abduct a young girl as she walked to the bus stop.

According to police, the 13-year-old girl was able to fight off the man when he tried to grab her from behind in the area of Madison and Beaumont Streets around 7 a.m. Monday.

Police say the man took off in a silver Honda SUV with tinted windows. He was described as 6 feet tall with a thin build and was wearing a black hoodie, gloves, and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police in Wilkes-Barre at 570-208-4200.