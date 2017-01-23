School Closings And Delays

Police: Man Tried to Abduct Girl Walking to Bus Stop

Posted 9:50 pm, January 23, 2017, by
attempted abduction

WILKES-BARRE — Police in Wilkes-Barre say a man tried to abduct a young girl as she walked to the bus stop.

According to police, the 13-year-old girl was able to fight off the man when he tried to grab her from behind in the area of Madison and Beaumont Streets around 7 a.m. Monday.

Police say the man took off in a silver Honda SUV with tinted windows. He was described as 6 feet tall with a thin build and was wearing a black hoodie, gloves, and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police in Wilkes-Barre at 570-208-4200.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s