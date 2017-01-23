Palmerton Teachers Plan Return to School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMERTON --Teachers in the Palmerton Area School District say they will return to class Tuesday.

Educators walked off the job January 9. They have been working without a contract since June.

The teachers are asking for higher pay and no change to their current health care co-pay.

There have been several negotiating sessions, and the teacher's even extended the strike last week after they turned down an offer from the district.

The education association says if an agreement is not reached by May 29, teachers will return to the picket lines May 30 in Carbon County.