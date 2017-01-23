School Closings And Delays

Palmerton Teachers Plan Return to School

Posted 11:48 am, January 23, 2017, by

PALMERTON --Teachers in the Palmerton Area School District say they will return to class Tuesday.

Educators walked off the job January 9. They have been working without a contract since June.

The teachers are asking for higher pay and no change to their current health care co-pay.

There have been several negotiating sessions, and the teacher's even extended the strike last week after they turned down an offer from the district.

The education association says if an agreement is not reached by May 29, teachers will return to the picket lines May 30 in Carbon County.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s