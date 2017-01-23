× Keystone College Honors MLK, Helps Homeless

FACTORYVILLE — Keystone College continues to Martin Luther King Jr. by giving back to the less fortunate.

On Monday, students and community volunteers made sleeping bags for the homeless.

The sleeping bags are made from recycled fabric and will be given to organizations in our area that help the homeless.

My Brother’s Keeper Quilt Group is an organization made up of individuals and groups helping the homeless by making simple sleeping bags from recycled fabrics and distributing them free to the homeless.