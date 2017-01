× Driver in Kingston Drag Race Enters Plea

WILKES-BARRE — A driver accused of a drag race that ended in a crash, injuring a sixth-grader has entered a guilty plea in Luzerne County court.

Paul Butkiewicz of Plymouth pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, illegal racing, and reckless endangerment.

Police say Butkiewicz was drag racing down Wyoming Avenue in Kingston in 2015 when he hit another vehicle.

A 12-year-old boy in that vehicle was severely injured.