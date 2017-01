× Deadly Crash Closes Route 54 in Northumberland County

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY — A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles has Route 54 closed near Elysburg.

According to PennDOT, Route 54 is closed between Sharp Ridge Road in Rush Township and Sleepy Hollow Road in Ralpho Township.

The coroner was called to the crash.

Traffic is being detoured around the scene.

Newswatch 16 has a crew at the crash. Check back for updates.