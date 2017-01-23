× Crash Closes Section of I-80 East In Luzerne County

Luzerne County — Interstate 80 eastbound is closed near the Luzerne / Columbia County line due to a tractor trailer rollover.

According to PennDOT, the crash happened near the Conyngham/Nescopeck exit just after 7 Monday morning.

The eastbound lanes are closed between exit 242, Mifflinville/Mainville, and exit 256, Nescopeck/Conyngham. Traffic is being detoured off the highway.

PennDOT tells drivers to expect increased traffic on State Route 11 between Lime Ridge and Berwick, State Route 93 between Berwick and Conyngham, and State Route 339 between Mifflinville and Nescopeck.

There is no word when that section of the highway will reopen in Luzerne County.