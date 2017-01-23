Crash Closes Section of I-80 East In Luzerne County

Posted 8:07 am, January 23, 2017, by , Updated at 08:08AM, January 23, 2017
generic crash

Luzerne County — Interstate 80 eastbound is closed near the Luzerne / Columbia County line due to a tractor trailer rollover.

According to PennDOT, the crash happened near the Conyngham/Nescopeck exit just after 7 Monday morning.

The eastbound lanes are closed between exit 242, Mifflinville/Mainville, and exit 256, Nescopeck/Conyngham.  Traffic is being detoured off the highway.

PennDOT tells drivers to expect increased traffic on State Route 11 between Lime Ridge and Berwick, State Route 93 between Berwick and Conyngham, and State Route 339 between Mifflinville and Nescopeck.

There is no word when that section of the highway will reopen in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s