Car Drives into Living Room of Home in Wyoming County

Posted 11:58 am, January 23, 2017, by , Updated at 12:08PM, January 23, 2017

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP — A car crashed into a home in Wyoming County on Monday.

Pictures sent to us show the car inside the home on Chestnut Street outside Tunkhannock around 10 a.m.

One person was in the living room of the home when the vehicle came crashing in.

No one in the house was hurt, but the driver was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the house is unsafe and the family cannot stay in the home.

There is no word on the cause of the crash.

