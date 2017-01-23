× Broken Sewer Line Causes More Traffic Troubles

WILKES-BARRE — A broken sewer line continues to cause traffic tie-ups along one of Wilkes-Barre’s busiest streets.

It’s been more than 24 hours since the sewer line broke. The street is still closed and the traffic troubles continue for a second day.

For much of the day, drivers in Wilkes-Barre ran into one of three roadblocks on North River Street.

“Last night, it was kind of hard because people were making it a two-way street because they didn’t know what’s going on down there,” said Elsy Monge.

According to the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority, continuing repairs to a broken sewer line are going on.

At the scene, workers spent the day taking out the broken pipe, and the clogged debris that caused it to rupture.

The Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority says the aging sewer pipe in this part of town was scheduled to be replaced later this year.

“It could be a few days to a few weeks. Hopefully, it will be a few days,” said Sandy Mesko.

Mesko has a view of the work from her family’s auto glass company’s main office. She says the tie-ups have not hurt business but she’d like it fixed soon.

“Because this is a busy street for ambulance, for paramedics, and that. We see that so many times a day, and that’s why it’s important to get this open as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for the hospital says so far, ambulances have been able to get to the emergency room with no slowdowns or roadblocks.

The sanitary authority says the problem could be fixed as early as Tuesday, good news for businesses and drivers just learning about the repairs.