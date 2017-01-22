Tesla Owners on Hand for Supercharger Station Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

MOOSIC -- A new Tesla supercharger station for electric cars is officially up and running in Lackawanna County.

A group of Tesla owners gathered at the Shoppes at Montage in Moosic for a ribbon cutting ceremony Sunday afternoon.

The eight car charging stations are being dubbed "fuel pumps of the future."

The supercharger stations take about an hour to fully charge the car, and Tesla strategically places them near restaurants and shopping centers.

Car charging stations are not as easy to come by as traditional gas stations. The next closest Tesla supercharger station is at the Crossings Premium Outlets in Tannersville.

1 Comment