NEW MILFORDĀ — Classes are canceled for students and teachers in part of Susquehanna County.

According to district officials, the Blue Ridge School District will be closed on Monday due to a water issue.

The district in Susquehanna County serves the areas around New Milford, Great Bend, and Hallstead.

There is no word on the extent of the water issue or when classes will resume.