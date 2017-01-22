Multi-Vehicle Crash Backs Up Traffic on I-81 in Lackawanna County

Posted 1:38 pm, January 22, 2017, by , Updated at 01:40PM, January 22, 2017
lacka-81-crash-122

Lackawanna County — A multi-vehicle wreck along Interstate 81 in northern Lackawanna County had traffic backed up for miles Sunday afternoon.

Both the north and south bound lanes of the highway near the Waverly exit were affected by the crash that happened around 1pm.

One lane of both sides of the highway was shut down while crews worked to clear the wreck.

There is no word if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash along Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments