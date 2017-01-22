× Multi-Vehicle Crash Backs Up Traffic on I-81 in Lackawanna County

Lackawanna County — A multi-vehicle wreck along Interstate 81 in northern Lackawanna County had traffic backed up for miles Sunday afternoon.

Both the north and south bound lanes of the highway near the Waverly exit were affected by the crash that happened around 1pm.

One lane of both sides of the highway was shut down while crews worked to clear the wreck.

There is no word if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash along Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County.